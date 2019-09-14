In August 2019 actor Arnold Schwarzenegger suffered a terrible loss – his best friend Franco Columbu passed away suddenly at the age of 78. The actor was devastated, and released a long post on social media detailing what had happened. And the statement was both touching and extremely saddening.
After Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Best Friend Died, The Star Made A Heartbreaking Confession
Those who have followed Schwarzenegger’s career since his bodybuilding days may well recognize Columbu’s name. He too was a bodybuilder: he’d met Schwarzenegger at a Munich competition in 1965 and the two men had embarked on their careers together.