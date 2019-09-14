After Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Best Friend Died, The Star Made A Heartbreaking Confession

Sarah Jones
By Sarah Jones
September 14, 2019
Image: Arnold Schwarzenegger via The Guardian

In August 2019 actor Arnold Schwarzenegger suffered a terrible loss – his best friend Franco Columbu passed away suddenly at the age of 78. The actor was devastated, and released a long post on social media detailing what had happened. And the statement was both touching and extremely saddening.

Those who have followed Schwarzenegger’s career since his bodybuilding days may well recognize Columbu’s name. He too was a bodybuilder: he’d met Schwarzenegger at a Munich competition in 1965 and the two men had embarked on their careers together.

