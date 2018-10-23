Arnold Schwarzenegger Has Revealed The Distressing Reason His Dad Beat Him As A Child

ADVERTISEMENT

Actor, politician and all-round tough guy Arnold Schwarzenegger began his glittering career in the world of bodybuilding. But, sadly, his teenage interest in the physical sport led to physical violence at home. Here’s a look at why Schwarzenegger was routinely beaten by his father simply for choosing to dream.

Born in the Austrian village of Thal in 1947, Schwarzenegger became a Hollywood star in 1982 after playing the titular character in Conan the Barbarian. Then, two years later, he landed another iconic eponymous role in James Cameron’s sci-fi classic The Terminator. The man dubbed “the Austrian Oak” later reprised the character for several sequels – most notably in 1991’s ground-breaking Judgment Day.

Schwarzenegger then cemented his status as the 1980s’ ultimate action hero with performances in The Running Man, Commando and Predator. But turns in Kindergarten Cop and Twins showed that he also had a funny bone along with all those muscles. Having conquered Hollywood, however, the actor subsequently switched his attention to the field of politics.

