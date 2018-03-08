Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Illegitimate Son Is Now An Adult – And He Looks Just Like His Famous Dad

ADVERTISEMENT

It doesn’t seem five minutes since the tabloids found out that Arnold Schwarzenegger had fathered an illegitimate son. But, in fact, seven years have passed since Joseph Baena became the world’s most famous love child. Here’s how the now-20-year-old takes after his famous pop in more ways than one.

Born in the small Austrian village of Thal in 1947, Arnold Schwarzenegger first caught the world’s attention as a champion bodybuilder. He was crowned Mr. Universe aged 20 and by the end of his sporting career had won Mr. Olympia an incredible seven times. One of the greatest bodybuilding contests, the Arnold Sports Festival, is named after the star.

Having conquered the world of bodybuilding, Schwarzenegger then set his sights on Hollywood. After his 1982 breakthrough in Conan the Barbarian, he became one of the most bankable action stars around. The Terminator, Commando, The Running Man, Predator, Total Recall and True Lies were just a handful of his big box-office hits.

