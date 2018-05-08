When Ashton Kutcher Was Accused Of Cheating, He Responded With The Ultimate Clapback

ADVERTISEMENT

Few things can make a celebrity’s life a living hell quite like gossip magazines. Indeed, from paparazzi attention to scandalous rumors, the tabloids are the bane of any showbiz star. But when one publication printed some unfounded tittle-tattle about Ashton Kutcher, the actor decided enough was enough. And his hilarious response put the haters in their place.

By any measure, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis’ relationship could have been ripped straight from the script of a Hollywood romance. Fittingly, the pair became acquainted in 1998 after being cast as boyfriend and girlfriend – Kelso and Jackie, respectively – on That ’70s Show. And it was with Kutcher, in front of the camera, that the then 14-year-old Kunis had her first ever kiss.

However, it wasn’t instantly obvious that the two would become an item. Due to their age difference, Kutcher, who was 19 at the time, looked at his co-star in a more platonic fashion. As he explained to infamous radio host Howard Stern in 2017, “I did her chemistry homework for her… She was 14! She was like my little sister.”

