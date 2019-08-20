When Ashton Kutcher Appeared On A Talk Show, He Exposed A Weird Body Abnormality To The World

ADVERTISEMENT

For many people, Ashton Kutcher is considered to be one of Hollywood’s heartthrobs. With his chiseled jawline, deep brown eyes and charming smile, the actor is perhaps as conventionally good looking as they come. So it may come as a surprise to some fans to learn that Kutcher is actually hiding a rather odd physical abnormality.

Kutcher started out on his career as a model, in fact. And after entering a competition run by the International Modeling and Talent Association (IMTA) in 1998, the native of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, bagged gigs with Calvin Klein and hit catwalks in Europe. However, he was soon drawn to the bright lights of Hollywood.

Following a move to Los Angeles, Kutcher won a role on That ’70s Show, playing Michael Kelso. The part would make Kutcher a star and introduce him to his future wife, Mila Kunis. And after eight years on the series, Kutcher had started to establish himself as a movie star, appearing in films such as Dude, Where’s My Car?, Cheaper By The Dozen and The Butterfly Effect.

