When Ashton Kutcher took to the stage in Des Moines, Iowa, to accept an award honoring his character, the crowd surely never expected him to delve deeper into his relationship with his disabled twin Michael. After all, he started the speech by poking fun at himself and his own indiscretions, where he wondered how he could’ve earned such an honor with a lengthy rap sheet.
When Ashton Kutcher Opened Up About His Twin’s Disability, He Had To Choke Back His Emotion
But details of the relationship between Ashton and Michael have slowly emerged over the years to prove just how special of a bond the two shared. Throughout Michael’s slew of health issues – he even underwent a heart transplant – Ashton remained by his side. And he stuck up for him in the face of school bullies, too.