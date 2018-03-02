Ashton Kutcher Has Opened Up About His Divorce – And How He Chose To Deal With The Split Is Bizarre

ADVERTISEMENT

Ashton Kutcher is a famous actor who’s had some equally famous relationships. Right now he’s married to his fellow That ’70s Show star Mila Kunis, with whom he has two children. But before that, he was in a high-profile marriage to actress Demi Moore. Kutcher split from her in 2011, but only now has he started to talk about the way he chose to deal with the divorce. It turns out that he ended up doing some slightly strange – and somewhat dangerous – stuff.

Ashton Kutcher, perhaps unsurprisingly, was a model before he became an actor. His first acting job was on That ’70s Show, a program he was convinced he would end up getting fired from, if the show didn’t get cancelled first. But actually the opposite of what he expected happened – the show became a big hit and Kutcher became a star.

Kutcher dated several beautiful young actresses as he made his way into the ranks of Hollywood actors. He had relationships with January Jones, Ashley Scott, and his co-star in the movie Just Married, Brittany Murphy. His relationship with Murphy was the subject of rumors, especially after she sadly died in 2009. In fact, a controversial Lifetime movie, The Brittany Murphy Story, suggested that the pair had actually been engaged at one point.

