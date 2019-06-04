Paul Bettany Was Told He Was Finished In Hollywood – But Moments Later A Phone Call Changed His Life

ADVERTISEMENT

The life of an actor can be a precarious one – and it’s entirely possible to have a string of hits and then quickly fade into obscurity. For his part, Paul Bettany had a whole litany of successes to his name – A Knight’s Tale, A Beautiful Mind, The Da Vinci Code – but for some it wasn’t enough. Indeed, once a producer even told Bettany that his career was done.

The incident happened in 2012 and he’s never given the name of the producer who informed him he was finished. Nevertheless, he’s told the story to the media a few times. Indeed, it’s dramatic enough that it could literally have come out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Bettany was left defeated after the argument he had with the producer. Thinking his career really was over, he was at a loss about what to do next and he slumped down on the sidewalk. Then as he was quietly despairing, his mobile phone rang – and he didn’t recognize the number. But when he answered it, everything changed.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT