Paul Bettany Was Told He Was Finished In Hollywood – But Moments Later A Phone Call Changed His Life

By Sarah Jones
June 4, 2019
Image: Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

The life of an actor can be a precarious one – and it’s entirely possible to have a string of hits and then quickly fade into obscurity. For his part, Paul Bettany had a whole litany of successes to his name – A Knight’s Tale, A Beautiful Mind, The Da Vinci Code – but for some it wasn’t enough. Indeed, once a producer even told Bettany that his career was done.

Image: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

The incident happened in 2012 and he’s never given the name of the producer who informed him he was finished. Nevertheless, he’s told the story to the media a few times. Indeed, it’s dramatic enough that it could literally have come out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Image: Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Bettany was left defeated after the argument he had with the producer. Thinking his career really was over, he was at a loss about what to do next and he slumped down on the sidewalk. Then as he was quietly despairing, his mobile phone rang – and he didn’t recognize the number. But when he answered it, everything changed.

