Avril Lavigne Finally Addressed The Conspiracy Theory That She Actually Died Way Back In 2003

It’s one of the most popular and bizarre music conspiracy theories in the pop world. Did Avril Lavigne really die in 2003, only to be replaced by a lookalike? Well, the star has finally addressed the rumors herself. Here’s a look at what she had to say.

Born in Belleville, Ontario, in 1984, Lavigne first began performing in her local church choir. In her mid-teens she was discovered by record industry mogul L.A. Reid. She was then sent to Los Angeles to collaborate with various songwriting teams. Their efforts would result in the 2002 debut album Let Go.

The LP spawned the singles “Complicated,” “I’m With You” and “Sk8er Boi.” It went multi-platinum and saw Lavigne pick up eight Grammy nominations. Her next album, 2004’s Under My Skin, was a more mature affair. It tackled everything from her grandfather’s death to depression. The album also continued her winning streak, reaching the top spot in ten countries.

