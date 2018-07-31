When Lauren Bacall Met Humphrey Bogart, A Movie Legend Had One Dire Warning For The Young Actress

ADVERTISEMENT

Lauren Bacall and Humphrey Bogart shared one of the most romantic love affairs of Hollywood’s golden age. But not everyone expected them to last the course. Here’s a look at how one particularly jealous director tried to warn the young actress that she was making a big mistake.

Born in The Bronx, New York, in 1924, Lauren Bacall first caught attention as a model. She then moved into acting with a leading role in 1944’s To Have and Have Not. She subsequently became a staple of both the film noir and romantic comedy genre. Some of her biggest early hits include Dark Passage, How to Marry a Millionaire and Designing Woman.

Bacall remained just as in-demand throughout the latter part of the 20th century. She was personally selected by John Wayne to co-star in 1976’s The Shootist. She won Tony Awards for 1970’s Applause and 1981’s Woman of the Year. And she bagged a Golden Globe for 1996’s The Mirror Has Two Faces, missing out on an Oscar for the same performance to Juliette Binoche.

