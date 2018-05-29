Before Carrie Fisher Died, She Had One Unusual Oscars “Death Reel” Request For Harrison Ford

ADVERTISEMENT

On-screen, they played one of cinema’s most treasured couples. But unbeknownst to fans of the Star Wars series, Carrie Fisher and Harrison Ford had their own real-life relationship to rival that of Han and Leia. And prior to her 2016 death, the beloved actress had one final request for her former beaux.

A long time ago in a film studio far, far away, there was an actress called Carrie Fisher. Born to famous parents – singer Eddie Fisher and actress Debbie Reynolds – the future screen idol proved to be a precocious and gifted child. However, despite a long-standing love of poetry, she decided to follow her mother’s lead and seek out fame on the silver screen.

Throughout her career, Fisher made a name for herself via a host of artistic endeavors. Besides roles in the likes of When Harry Met Sally, she also became known as a script-doctor and an acclaimed novelist. Nevertheless, the star’s name will forever be linked with one film – 1977’s Star Wars.

