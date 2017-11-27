Before Princess Anne Divorced, She Was Involved In A Scandal That Left The Royal Family Shaken

These days, the royal family are embarrassment-free and more or less beloved by all. But it wasn’t always that way. During the ’80s and ’90s, in fact, they were a hotbed of scandal. Princess Diana, Prince Charles, the Duchess of York… they all seemed to make headlines for their personal lives far more than their royal engagements. And they weren’t the only ones. Princess Anne and her husband Mark Phillips also caused trouble for the royals as their marriage disintegrated.
Princess Anne, the only daughter of Queen Elizabeth II, and military man Mark Phillips met at the Munich Olympics in 1972. Both of them loved horses and competed in equestrian events, and initially they seemed like the perfect couple. Indeed, just a year later their engagement was announced, and preparations began for a big royal wedding.
On November 14, 1973, Princess Anne and Mark Phillips were married. The wedding took place at Westminster Abbey in London, with the Queen and other royals in attendance. Hundreds of millions of people watched the event on TV, just as they would for the other royal weddings that followed.
