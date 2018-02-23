Ben Affleck Was Gambling In A Vegas Casino When Security Suddenly Accused Him Of Card Counting

ADVERTISEMENT

He’s best known for his performances in the likes of Pearl Harbor, Good Will Hunting and Gone Girl, but Tinseltown star Ben Affleck has also faced some turmoil when the cameras aren’t rolling. From relationship issues to alcohol problems – Affleck is no stranger to controversy. However, one of the most eyebrow-raising allegations leveled at him centered on his gambling hobby. Incredibly, he was accused of card counting by security at a Las Vegas casino, and promptly ordered to stop playing. But there are two sides to every story. It just turns out that both sides of this ordeal are as shocking as the other.

He started acting from an early age, and his love for performing has never left him since then. Yes, it’s Californian native Ben Affleck – a man who first rose to prominence in the ’90s. It was then he scored hit movies such as Good Will Hunting, Dogma and Armageddon.

At the turn of the century, Affleck was arguably one of the most in-demand actors in Hollywood. Indeed, he landed leading roles in the likes of Pearl Harbor, The Sum of all Fears and Daredevil. And while some of his movies weren’t well received, his name alone helped him to persevere through the rough times.

