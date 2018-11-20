After More Than 75 Years In Show Business, Betty White Revealed The Greatest Regret Of Her Life

ADVERTISEMENT

Few television careers are worth celebrating as much as Betty White’s. Indeed, having spent eight decades entertaining her fans, this beloved actress is the very definition of a life well lived. But despite her successes, White still has her regrets. And when it comes to her late husband Allen Ludden, there’s one thing the star wishes she could do differently.

It wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say that Betty White’s career is almost as old as television itself. Having made her small screen debut in 1939 the actress later made her name through programs such as The Mary Tyler Moore Show. Yet fans will undoubtedly know her best as The Golden Girls’ Rose Nylund – a role she played for eight years in the 1980s.

ADVERTISEMENT

During her eight-decade career, White broke boundaries and reaped acclaim. She became the first female producer of a network sitcom for her work on Life with Elizabeth, while her acting gigs earned her five Primetime Emmys. Moreover, the star has published several books and gained praise for her charity work.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT