Betty White Holds A Guinness World Record – And It’ll Be Years Before Anyone Can Take Her Crown

ADVERTISEMENT

Betty White is a legendary actor, not to mention an impressively long-lived one. At the age of 97, she’s still very much active. And her life has, frankly, been amazing. After starring in two beloved sitcoms, The Mary Tyler Moore Show and The Golden Girls, she’s won multiple Emmys, a Grammy, and a Hollywood Walk of Fame star. And, believe it or not, she also holds a Guinness World Record.

The Guinness World Records were first established in 1955, so White is actually over 30 years older than even them! The book of records is published every year and notes impressive achievements which have yet to be bested. As such, it’s considered the major global authority on record-setting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Considering White’s impressive longevity and her many movies, TV shows and awards, it’s perhaps not surprising that she holds a Guinness World Record. And not only that, it’s one she may not lose for a very long time. But to understand how she got it, we have to go back through her entire 97 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT