Beyoncé And Jay-Z Have Welcomed Their Twins, And The Babies’ Names Have Sparked Fierce Speculation

When pop queen Beyoncé announced in February 2017 that she was pregnant with twins, she damn near broke the internet. Fans of the pop star and her husband Jay-Z went wild with speculation. Flash forward a few months, and the babies were born. But the rumors and speculation surrounding them didn’t die down one bit. Every new thing that was revealed about the tiny twins only sent people further into a frenzy. Let’s take at a look at the two little superstars and how many waves they’ve already made by just entering the world.

Beyoncé’s road to motherhood wasn’t an easy one, sadly. After marrying fellow musician Jay-Z in 2008, she started trying to get pregnant, but a few years later she suffered a miscarriage. She kept it quiet and didn’t speak much about it in public. She did, however, describe it as “the saddest thing I’ve ever been through” in a documentary which aired in 2013. Luckily, better things were to come.

In August 2011 Beyoncé announced – live on stage at the MTV Video Music Awards no less – that she was pregnant. It was a huge piece of news, and Beyoncé’s revelation was seen by some 12 million people. The announcement even claimed a Guinness World Record for “most tweets per second recorded for a single event.” And when her daughter Blue Ivy Carter was born in January 2012 it was no less of an event.

