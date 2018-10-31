Billy Connolly Has Had Parkinson’s For Years, And Now The Disease Is Taking A Terrible Toll On Him

ADVERTISEMENT

When Scottish comedian Billy Connolly found out he had prostate cancer, his diagnosis was a one-two punch. Not only did he have cancer, but doctors had simultaneously discovered that he also had early-stage Parkinson’s disease. Five years later, the degenerative nerve condition was taking its toll on him. So much so, that his friends were beginning to notice the heartbreaking effects.

Connolly’s career took off in a strange fashion – at least, for a comedian on the rise. Transatlantic Records’ Nat Joseph had guided the Scot’s early success as a folk singer in the late 1960s. So, Joseph helped him to release two comedy albums in the early 1970s, a rare move for an unknown funnyman.

In spite of Connolly’s lack of fame before the album release, the two recordings helped him extend his fanbase far beyond his native Scotland. And, by 1975, his meteoric rise landed him on Parkinson, one of the U.K.’s top talk shows at the time.

