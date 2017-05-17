This Is What Blac Chyna Was Like Before She Hit The Big Time

ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone who keeps an eye on the reality-TV world knows the name Blac Chyna. Not only is she the mother of rapper Tyga’s child – Tyga now being the current partner of Kylie Jenner. She’s also the mother of a baby with reality-TV royalty Rob Kardashian. Right now, she seems to be everywhere. Her friendships and feuds are regularly making the front pages of celebrity gossip sites. But unlike some of the Kardashians, she wasn’t born to be a reality-TV star. So where did she come from? And what was her life like before the cameras were constantly trained on her?

Blac Chyna isn’t, as you may have guessed, Chyna’s birth name. She was actually named Angela Renée White on her birth in Washington, D.C. on May 11, 1988. And little Angela White was very different from the Chyna we know now. While she would grow up to be a glamorous model who favored cute dresses, as a child she was – in Chyna’s own words – something of a tomboy.

Chyna’s parents are Eric Holland and former stripper Shalana Jones-Hunter, who goes by the name Tokyo Toni. Jones-Hunter gave birth to her daughter when she was only 17, but reportedly didn’t stay together with Holland for very long. In 2016, the Daily Mail published an exclusive story claiming that Holland had spent most of his adulthood as a petty and sometimes violent criminal, racking up more than 17 arrests.

