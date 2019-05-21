Blake Lively Has Shown The World She’s Pregnant Again – And Literally Nobody Saw It Coming

ADVERTISEMENT

Before they had even met, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds were both megastars in their own right. On the one hand, Lively had found fame playing Serena van der Woodsen in the teen drama Gossip Girl. Whereas Reynolds was making a name for himself as a natural-born funny man and film star.

After meeting on the set of Green Lantern in 2010, Lively and Reynolds became firm friends. Their relationship eventually progressed and in 2012 the actors were married. As a result, with their shared sense of humor and clear adoration for one another, the pair soon became one of Hollywood’s most loved couples.

In December 2014 Lively and Reynolds welcomed their first child, a daughter named James. The couple would add to their brood again in September 2016 with the birth of daughter Inez. And in May 2019 it emerged that Lively and Reynold’s family was about to get even bigger, much to everyone’s surprise.

