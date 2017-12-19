Blake Shelton Has Revealed How He Truly Feels About Gwen Stefani’s Three Sons

ADVERTISEMENT

He’s one of the most popular country performers to emerge in recent years, and he’s transitioned into TV with his work on popular singing contest The Voice, but Blake Shelton is also notable for his love life. In 2015, he and fellow divorcee Gwen Stefani decided to become partners after troublesome stints in their respective relationships. Ultimately, this led to a deep bond between the two. However, Stefani also has three young boys from a prior romance. But just how does Shelton feel about them? Well, he’s finally opened up about the personal topic, and what he revealed is truly eye-opening.

Country musician Blake Shelton is the very embodiment of Americana. At the tender age of 17, Shelton packed his bags, with guitar in hand, and made the move from his home in Oklahoma to the thriving music-centered pastures of Nashville. Although it was only the beginning of his journey, it epitomized Shelton’s desire to succeed.

He had one goal in mind, which spurred on the relocation: a career in music. Admirably, it didn’t take him long to hit the ground running either. He penned songs for other artists, before eventually landing his very own solo recording deal with the label Giant Records.

