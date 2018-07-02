Blu Cantrell Burst Onto The Music Scene In 2001 – But Here’s Why She’s Now Dropped Out Of The Charts

ADVERTISEMENT

Chances are you’ll know Blu Cantrell from her debut smash “Hit ’Em Up Style (Oops!),” or if not, then it will be the Sean Paul collaboration “Breathe.” If you don’t? Then it’s likely you haven’t a clue who she is, because besides those tracks, the R&B artist hasn’t too much else in her canon. But why is that? Well, since 2003, Cantrell has dropped off the radar for a myriad of alleged reasons, some relating to her professional endeavors, others stemming directly from her personal life. Let’s take a look a closer look at them…

Overnight success in music can be great in many respects, but it also has its drawbacks. After all, if you can break into the industry at such an alarmingly quick rate, then there’s always the chance that you could plummet just as fast. Just ask R&B singer-songwriter Blu Cantrell.

ADVERTISEMENT

Things began slowly for Cantrell as far as her pursuit of musical stardom went. It seems those in power were unsure about her, as she told The Daily Telegraph in 2003. “I had my demo sitting on every desk in the music business,” Cantrell recounted. “Probably still sitting on some people’s desks! Record executives just sitting there, looking at it, going, ‘I don’t know.’”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT