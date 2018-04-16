Bob Barker Visited A Cemetery To Pay Tribute To His Late Wife – And His Actions Were Heartrending

ADVERTISEMENT

One-time presenter of The Price is Right Bob Barker sadly lost his wife, Dorothy Jo, way back in 1981. But the former host of the longest-running U.S. daytime game show ever proved in 2017 that other things in life also have a great longevity. When news leaked of the emotional visit Barker made to his soulmate’s grave on the 36th anniversary of her death, it went to show that true love never dies. It was a heartfelt gesture which underlined the value the 94-year-old still places on the relationship with the love of his life and touched hearts everywhere.

Born in Darrington, Washington, on December 12, 1923, Robert William Barker grew up on South Dakota’s Rosebud Indian Reservation as an official Sioux tribe member. After serving as a U.S. Navy fighter pilot in World War II, the young man graduated with an economics degree from Drury College in Springfield, Missouri. And it was here that Barker took his first steps in broadcasting, landing a job at the local radio station.

After relocating to California in 1950, Barker was handed his own radio program. After six years of the eponymous show, he had made his name and a move to television. He was appointed host of the game show Truth or Consequences. A mixture of general trivia and zany stunts, the NBC program established Barker as a famous face nationwide. He would sign off each episode with, “Bob Barker saying goodbye, and hoping all your consequences are happy ones!” The star stayed on as its host until 1974.

