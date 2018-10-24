This Boy Was Born With Severely Deformed Legs, But Tim Tebow Totally Turned His Life Around

ADVERTISEMENT

Some children face unfortunate obstacles during their early years. This was certainly the case for Aldrin, a young boy from the Philippines who was born with a congenital knee deformity. The boy’s early experiences had been hindered by this deformity, but with the help of American sports star Tim Tebow, his life would eventually change forever.

Across the globe, there are many families that can’t afford essential healthcare, especially those living in developing countries. Tim Tebow saw this first-hand as a youngster, as he was born in the Philippines, where his parents worked as missionaries. This experience ensured Tebow grew up with a desire to help people, but there was one encounter in particular which shaped his entire outlook.

“At the age of 15, I visited a remote village that had never seen visitors,” Tebow recalled on the Tim Tebow Foundation website. “There, I met a boy named Sherwin, who would impact my life more than anyone I have ever met. Sherwin was born with his feet on backwards, and was viewed as ‘cursed’ in his village.”

