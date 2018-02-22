Dolores O’Riordan’s Boyfriend Has Finally Spoken Up About The Cranberries Singer’s Sudden Death

ADVERTISEMENT

The music world was left stunned in early 2018 when one of Ireland’s most distinctive vocalists, Dolores O’Riordan, was found dead. The 46-year-old was best-known as the lead singer of The Cranberries, but she was also a member of alt-rock trio D.A.R.K.. Here’s a look at how her bandmate and boyfriend Ole Koretsky paid tribute.

Born in Ballybricken, County Limerick in 1971, O’Riordan had a troubled childhood. Two of her eight siblings passed away in infancy, while her father Terry was left brain-damaged and incapable of working by a motorbike accident. Moreoever, in 2013 the singer revealed that she’d been sexually abused between the ages of eight and 12.

In 1990 O’Riordan joined Fergal Lawler and brothers Mike and Noel Hogan in rock group The Cranberries. Her distinctive lilting voice quickly helped the band achieve major success both at home and on the other side of the Atlantic. Their 1993 debut album, Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can’t We? hit No.1 in Ireland and the UK, and reached No.18 on the Billboard 200 in the U.S..

