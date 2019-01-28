When Bradley Cooper Honored His Co-star Sam Elliott, The Actor Was Overcome With Emotion

ADVERTISEMENT

Throughout the years, several veteran actors have enjoyed a late-career renaissance in Hollywood. Sam Elliott can attest to that, as he’s earned plenty of praise for his role in 2018’s A Star Is Born. However, at a special ceremony honoring the 74-year-old, co-star Bradley Cooper delivered an emotional speech.

In October 2018 A Star Is Born was released in theaters across the U.S., marking Cooper’s directorial debut. As well as his work behind the camera, the actor also took on the film’s leading role, playing the character Jackson Maine. The impressive casting didn’t end there, though.

ADVERTISEMENT

Indeed, Cooper assembled several star names in the movie’s supporting roles. They included the likes of Dave Chappelle, Alec Baldwin and Elliott. The latter took on one of the film’s most important parts, as he played Bobby Maine, Jackson’s older brother.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT