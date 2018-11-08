Bradley Cooper Has Revealed How An Off-the-cuff Line In A Star Is Born Left Lady Gaga Deeply Hurt

ADVERTISEMENT

The chemistry between Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper in A Star Is Born has seen the pair receive rave reviews. However, not everything that took place on-screen was rehearsed. In fact, Cooper has confessed that one of his lines in the movie was said in the heat of the moment – and it left Gaga genuinely devastated.

Lady Gaga was born Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta in Manhattan on March 28, 1986. She became a global superstar after the release of her 2008 album The Fame and its hit singles, “Poker Face” and “Just Dance”. She is now among the most commercially successful musicians of all time, selling around 146 million singles throughout her career.

More recently however, the pop star has been finding success as an actor. She landed her first major role in American Horror Story, appearing in the show’s fifth and sixth seasons. In 2016 she won a Golden Globe for her work on the series.

