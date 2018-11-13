Bradley Cooper Cast His Own Pet In A Star Is Born – For A Truly Poignant Reason

ADVERTISEMENT

For a film director, few things are more important than assembling the right cast for a project. Bradley Cooper can certainly attest to that, as he stepped up as a first-time director to make 2018’s A Star Is Born. However, when it came to casting the main character’s dog, he had one canine in mind.

Born in January 1975, Cooper grew up in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, before heading off to Georgetown University to study for an English degree. After graduating in 1997, though, he then decided to try his hand at acting. Cooper eventually moved to New York City, joining the Actors Studio Drama School.

Cooper didn’t wait long for his big break. He made his small-screen debut in the hit TV show Sex and the City in 1999. After that, the actor appeared in a number of other television programs, before earning a supporting role in Alias in 2001.

