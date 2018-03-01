Brendan Fraser Finally Opened Up To Reveal The Harrowing Truth Of His Departure From Hollywood

ADVERTISEMENT

If you were a child in the ’90s, you probably counted at least one Brendan Fraser film among your favorites. The Mummy, George of the Jungle, Encino Man – all were popular. But then Fraser got older and just… disappeared. No more box office hits; no more anything, in fact. Then in 2018 a shocking interview with Fraser hit the internet. It explained everything.

The story of how Fraser began his career seems like a lighthearted one. But on closer inspection it appears he was always a man living on the edge. Indeed, when Fraser first started working as an actor, he embraced the danger often associated with the job. If there was a difficult stunt that needed to be done, he would do it.

For instance, when he was cast in his first movie role as a sailor in the aptly named 1991 film Dogfight, Fraser was asked to do a fight scene. And not only did he not mind doing it, but he was also happy to be hurled into a pinball machine for his art. Fraser ended up bruising a rib and got a mere 50 bucks for his trouble.

