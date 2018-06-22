As Brigitte Nielsen Approached Her 55th Birthday, The Danish Star Made An Astonishing Announcement

ADVERTISEMENT

Every aspect of Brigitte Nielsen’s life has been documented in the media – and it’s been one hell of a life. Nielsen has been a model, an actress, a singer and a reality TV star on shows such as Celebrity Rehab. She’s been married five times, including once to actor Sylvester Stallone, and has four children. As she neared 55 years of age, it seemed that she could do nothing surprising anymore. But then a shock announcement appeared on her Instagram.

Nielsen was famous from a young age. At just 16 she dropped out of school to pursue a modeling career, and the risky move worked. Her height and her Amazon-like looks helped push her into the spotlight, and before long she gained the media nickname “The Great Dane.” She posed for Playboy several times and even played She-Hulk for Marvel Comics.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her first husband was Kasper Winding, a Danish musician whom she married in 1983. She had her first son, Julian, with him. (Like his father, Julian went on to be a musician.) However, the marriage didn’t last. By 1984 it was all over, and Nielsen had hooked up with another man. This was A-list action star Sylvester Stallone.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT