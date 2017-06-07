Bristol Palin Has Just Welcomed A New Daughter, And You’ll Never Guess What The Baby’s Name Is

ADVERTISEMENT

On May 8, Bristol Palin gave birth to a daughter with her husband Dakota Meyer. While the event was indeed a happy occasion, the moniker they decided to give one-time vice-presidential nominee Sarah Palin’s granddaughter left many people scratching their heads. We have to wonder if this new showbiz name will ever catch on…

Bristol Palin’s children have been at the center of her time in the spotlight. Born to former-oil field production operator Todd and ex-governor of Alaska Sarah, Bristol became familiar with media attention when her mom ran for vice president in 2008. In fact, she was thrust into the spotlight at a rather inconvenient time for her mom.

During her mother’s campaign bid, Bristol – just 17 years old at the time – discovered she was pregnant. The father – Levi Johnston – was her high-school sweetheart and a future Alaskan mayoral candidate. Following the revelation, Bristol received much media attention and – for a moment, at least – she was almost as famous as her mom.

