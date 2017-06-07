Bristol Palin Has Just Welcomed A New Daughter, And You’ll Never Guess What The Baby’s Name Is

By Chris Shackleton
June 7, 2017
ADVERTISEMENT
Image: Instagram/Bristol Meyer

On May 8, Bristol Palin gave birth to a daughter with her husband Dakota Meyer. While the event was indeed a happy occasion, the moniker they decided to give one-time vice-presidential nominee Sarah Palin’s granddaughter left many people scratching their heads. We have to wonder if this new showbiz name will ever catch on…

Image: Andy Kropa/Getty Images

Bristol Palin’s children have been at the center of her time in the spotlight. Born to former-oil field production operator Todd and ex-governor of Alaska Sarah, Bristol became familiar with media attention when her mom ran for vice president in 2008. In fact, she was thrust into the spotlight at a rather inconvenient time for her mom.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

During her mother’s campaign bid, Bristol – just 17 years old at the time – discovered she was pregnant. The father – Levi Johnston – was her high-school sweetheart and a future Alaskan mayoral candidate. Following the revelation, Bristol received much media attention and – for a moment, at least – she was almost as famous as her mom.

ADVERTISEMENT
NEXT PAGE
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT