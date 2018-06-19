Britney Spears And Kevin Federline Split Over Ten Years Ago – But Now He’s Taking Her Back To Court

ADVERTISEMENT

Once a mega-famous married couple photographed and splashed across celebrity magazines the world over, singer Britney Spears and Californian dancer Kevin Federline divorced in 2007. Their personal drama subsequently faded from the public eye and the tabloid press until May 2018, when the now 40-year-old K-Fed took the 36-year-old pop songstress back to court. Essentially he was saying, “Hit me, baby, three more times,” for two very special reasons.

Born on December 2, 1981, Spears knew from a tender age that she was destined to explore her dreams of stardom. “Ever since I was seven or eight years old, my mom would have company over, and I was always performing for everybody in front of the TV,” she once told film industry staple The Hollywood Reporter.

ADVERTISEMENT

And these dreams would begin to come true early for the Mississippi-born tween. When she was 11, she earned a part on Disney’s The All New Mickey Mouse Club, performing on television alongside fellow future superstars Christina Aguilera and Justin Timberlake. “We had an amazing, amazing time,” Spears recalled.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT