This Broadway Star Lost Her Child In An Accident – And Now She’s Received Another Devastating Blow

ADVERTISEMENT

Ruthie Ann Miles is an award-winning Broadway actress who’s appeared in a popular TV show, too. But in 2018 she made headlines for a different reason and the most crushingly tragic one possible. She was one of the victims of a New York car accident which killed two children, one of them being her young daughter, Abigail. She, too, was injured and in the midst of her grief those injuries lead to yet another terrible tragedy for her.

Miles began her career off-Broadway, appearing in popular shows like Avenue Q. In 2013 she picked up two awards for her role in Here Lies Love, playing Imelda Marcos: a Lucille Lortel Award and a Theater World Award. And as her career progressed, her personal life did too. In 2011 she married businessman Jonathan Blumenstein, having been in a relationship with him for a year. In 2013 the couple had their daughter, Abigail.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2015 Miles performed as Lady Thiang in the revival on Broadway of the musical The King and I. She was a huge hit with critics, who raved about her. In June of that year she took home a Tony Award, becoming only the second actress of Asian descent ever to do so. The following year she won a recurring role in The Americans, a critically acclaimed and award-winning TV series.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT