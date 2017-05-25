Widely considered the greatest martial artist of all time, Bruce Lee left a legacy that few fighters have ever bettered. Through films like Enter the Dragon and Fists of Fury, Lee popularized Hong Kong action films and helped broaden the appeal of Eastern martial arts. While much of his life – and even his 1973 death – remain shrouded in mystery, these illuminating facts reveal many layers to this enigmatic star. And they all confirm just how much of a legend Lee really was.
20. He was born under fortuitous circumstances
From mastering martial arts to becoming an international movie star, Bruce Lee would go on to achieve many great things in his lifetime. And it seems that destiny had sealed his fate at birth. Indeed, the future star was born on the hour and year of the Dragon which, according to Chinese lore, is a signal of great things to come.
19. He was originally called by a girl’s name
Though martial arts and film buffs would come to know him as Bruce Lee, the fighter was in reality named Lee Jun Fan. And this wasn’t the only name he’d be called as a child. During Lee’s infancy, his mother affectionately called him Sai-fon, meaning “Little Phoenix,” which was actually a girl’s name. Because her first son died young, she believed this would ward off further boy-hating spirits.
-
Archeologists Uncovered 50,000-Year-Old Artifacts In This Cave That Rewrite Australian History
-
When A Fast Food Manager Found Out This Boy Could Only Eat Seven Foods, He Had To Take Action
-
20 Bruce Lee Facts That Reveal The Man Behind The Greatest Martial Artist In Movie History
-
This Woman Moved Into The Oldest Mall In America – But The Stores Are Now Something Else Entirely
-
When A Blizzard Grounded Their Flight, This Couple FedExed Their Toddler 500 Miles Cross Country
-
This Mysterious Sea Monster Washed Up On Shore, And It’s Left Scientists Completely Perplexed
-
After This Man Adopted A Wolf Dog Puppy, He Soon Realized He’d Made A Terrible Mistake
-
After This Teen Lost The State Title, He Said Two Startling Words To His Opponent’s Dying Father
-
This Woman Beat Cancer While She Was Pregnant. But When She Finally Gave Birth, Tragedy Struck
-
This Gecko Has The Most Unlikely Best Friend, And He Couldn't Be Happier About It
-
After This Strange Tool Killed A Family’s Dog, They Found Out It Was Put There By The Government
-
When Rescuers Found This Dog Covered In Tar, They Thought That She’d Have To Be Put To Sleep