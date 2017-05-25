20 Bruce Lee Facts That Reveal The Man Behind The Greatest Martial Artist In Movie History

ADVERTISEMENT

Widely considered the greatest martial artist of all time, Bruce Lee left a legacy that few fighters have ever bettered. Through films like Enter the Dragon and Fists of Fury, Lee popularized Hong Kong action films and helped broaden the appeal of Eastern martial arts. While much of his life – and even his 1973 death – remain shrouded in mystery, these illuminating facts reveal many layers to this enigmatic star. And they all confirm just how much of a legend Lee really was.

20. He was born under fortuitous circumstances

From mastering martial arts to becoming an international movie star, Bruce Lee would go on to achieve many great things in his lifetime. And it seems that destiny had sealed his fate at birth. Indeed, the future star was born on the hour and year of the Dragon which, according to Chinese lore, is a signal of great things to come.

19. He was originally called by a girl’s name

Though martial arts and film buffs would come to know him as Bruce Lee, the fighter was in reality named Lee Jun Fan. And this wasn’t the only name he’d be called as a child. During Lee’s infancy, his mother affectionately called him Sai-fon, meaning “Little Phoenix,” which was actually a girl’s name. Because her first son died young, she believed this would ward off further boy-hating spirits.

