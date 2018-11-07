Bruce Willis Has Finally Given His Verdict On Whether Die Hard Is Actually A Christmas Movie

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s one of the most hotly contested issues of our times: is Die Hard actually a Christmas movie? Well, more than 30 years after its release, the film’s leading man Bruce Willis finally appears to have settled the debate once and for all. Yippee ki-yay!

Born in the German town of Idar-Oberstein in 1955, Bruce Willis moved to New Jersey with his family two years later. Upon finishing high school, he found employment as a security guard and private investigator before studying drama at Montclair State University. Willis then enjoyed his first credited screen role in a 1984 episode of Miami Vice.

ADVERTISEMENT

Willis received his big break a year later when he beat thousands of hopefuls to the part of David Addison Jr. in Moonlighting. The star won both a Golden Globe and Emmy during his four-year stint on the romantic dramedy alongside Cybill Shepherd. And in 1987 he ventured on to the big screen to star opposite Kim Basinger in Blind Date.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT