Almost Two Years After Michael Bublé Was Dealt A Devastating Blow, The Crooner Made An Announcement

With 30 million album sales to his name, Michael Bublé is one of the world’s most popular singers. But in recent years the star has been almost entirely absent from the stage. Two years after an horrific family tragedy put his career on hold, Bublé has finally received some good news – and he wants all his fans to know.

Ask Michael Bublé what brought him to fame and the Canuck crooner will probably say “luck.” Indeed, the star was just a struggling artist when he was asked to sing at the wedding of then-Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney’s daughter in 2000. And it was here that Bublé first met music executive David Foster, who signed him a year later.

Moreover, it seems that Bublé’s lucky streak also helped him meet his wife Luisana Lopilato. Following a 2009 gig in Buenos Aires, the singer caught sight of the gorgeous actress among his fans. After lamenting that he’d “never see her again” – as he told ABC’s Nightline show in 2013 – Bublé was surprised to bump into Lopilato at his show’s after party.

