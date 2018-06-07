Buckingham Palace Has Shared Some Photos Of Prince Louis – And The Pictures Reveal A Touching Detail

ADVERTISEMENT

Following his birth in April 2018 the first official photographs of Prince Louis were hotly anticipated. So, when they arrived just two weeks later, royal fans scrutinized them like crazy. And one detail that they revealed was particularly adorable.

Since they first met at St. Andrews University back in 2002, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s romance has captivated the world. Their breathtaking royal wedding in April 2011 was watched by two billion people worldwide, and the births of their three children – George, Charlotte and Louis – have each been widely celebrated.

One of the aspects of the young family’s life that people seem most interested in is their fashion sense. This is nothing new, however. The first real modern style icon in the British royal family was William’s late mom Diana Princess of Wales. And it’s fair to say that Kate has followed firmly in her footsteps.

