Hilarie Burton Has Opened Up About The Heartbreak She Experienced Before The Birth Of Her New Baby

Actress Hilarie Burton gave birth to a baby daughter in February 2018. But her journey to get to that point was an extremely difficult one. Burton, who is married to Walking Dead actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan, was desperate for another child to complete her family, but for a while it seemed like it wouldn’t happen. Now that it finally has, she’s spoken out about the physical and mental struggles she went through.

Burton began her career with MTV – she was one of their “video jockeys” back as far back as 2000. Then, a couple years into that gig she appeared on Dawson’s Creek, playing herself. But her real big break as an actress came when she was cast in One Tree Hill in 2003. She played Peyton Sawyer, a role that won her plenty of critical acclaim.

Burton met fellow actor Morgan thanks to his work on the long-running horror series Supernatural. In 2009 Morgan’s co-star Jensen Ackles was dating his future wife Danneel Harris, who happened to be Burton’s fellow actor on One Tree Hill. So Ackles decided to set up Burton and Morgan – after Burton had divorced her first husband, Ian Prange, of course.

