Busy Philipps Has Finally Revealed A Dark Secret That She Had Kept Hidden For 25 Years

Renowned for her roles in Freaks and Geeks, Dawson’s Creek and Cougar Town, Busy Philipps has amassed over one million followers on Instagram. And in 2018 she decided to share a dark secret with them that she’d kept hidden for a quarter of a century.

Born Elizabeth Philips in 1979 in Oak Park, Illinois, Busy made her screen debut playing Mindy in 1999’s Saving Graces. Her big break came later that same year, when she was cast as Kim Kelly in cult high school dramedy Freaks and Geeks. She then ventured into the film world in 2000 comedy The Smokers.

Philipps then landed her second major recurring role, as Audrey Liddell in Dawson’s Creek. The actress – who, in childhood, had been given her ‘Busy’ nickname by her babysitter – picked up a Teen Choice Award nod for her performance in the teen drama. After showing up in Wayans brothers’ comedy White Chicks, she replaced Shannen Doherty in Love Inc., a UPN sitcom which lasted just a single season.

