Caitlyn Jenner Has Faded From The Spotlight – And Here’s The Truth Behind Her Disappearance

Ever since winning a gold medal at the 1976 Olympics under her male name – Bruce – Caitlyn Jenner’s eventful life has unfolded in the public eye. After her race was run in sport, the athlete transitioned into a TV personality and was invited into people’s lives via the small screen. Of course, Jenner would go on to become a household name, thanks to her appearances in the high-profile reality TV series, Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Consequently, she made headlines in all kinds of media when Jenner announced that she was a transgender woman in 2015. But times have changed, and of late the 68-year-old has shied away from the spotlight for various surprising reasons.

Born in October, 1949, William Bruce Jenner first rose to fame at the Montreal Olympic Games. The native of Westchester County, New York, won the decathlon and earned the title of “all-American hero.” The Olympic event consists of ten separate track-and-field disciplines and the winner is unofficially regarded as the best all-round athlete in the world. In 1976 this honor was bestowed on a man the public knew as Bruce – but it would be almost 40 years until Jenner’s true identity was revealed.

