After California Was Ravaged By Wildfires, Guy Fieri’s Actions Left Locals Completely Floored

Tragedy can often bring out the best in people – take Guy Fieri, for instance. Yes, the celebrity chef proved that he has a heart bigger than his goatee when he visited those affected by the California wildfires of 2018. Here’s a look at how he left hundreds of locals smiling.

Although he entered the world in Columbus, Ohio, Fieri would later live in California. It would be in France that he first found his passion for food, however, while on a foreign exchange trip as a high school student. And after returning home, Fieri ultimately landed a job at a restaurant in Eureka, CA.

Eventually, though, Fieri headed out to Las Vegas to study hotel management at the University of Nevada. He subsequently took a job as manager of Long Beach eatery Stouffer’s before moving to Louise’s Trattoria. Then in 1996 the future celebrity would found his very own place, Johnny Garlic’s in Santa Rosa, with Steve Gruber.

