When Paul McCartney Revealed What Inspired Let It Be, James Corden Was Overcome With Emotion

James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke has turned into a pop culture phenomenon since it became a regular feature on his late-night talk show. Indeed, pretty much every major pop star worth their salt has appeared in the passenger seat to belt out their biggest hits alongside the affable host. And they don’t come much bigger than Paul McCartney.

Yes, in 2018 the legendary Beatle joined in with the fun for a Carpool Karaoke special in which he toured his Liverpool hometown. And it was this far more personal angle which helped to inject some genuine emotion into a format that had previously been all about the entertainment. In fact, McCartney even ended up making Corden shed a tear.

Indeed, the Brit couldn’t contain himself when the bona fide musical icon began discussing the inspiration for one of his most famous songs. For it turns out that the origins of “Let It Be” is far more moving that anyone first thought. So here’s a look at the pair’s Merseyside adventure and the story which barely left a dry eye in the car.

