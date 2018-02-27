Carrie Fisher And Debbie Reynolds’ Headstone Has Been Unveiled – And It’ll Bring Tears To Your Eyes

ADVERTISEMENT

The showbiz world was left reeling in December 2016 when Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher passed away within 24 hours of each other. The mother-daughter duo had been inseparable during their final years. And the recent unveiling of their memorial proves that their bond remains just as strong in death.

Born in El Paso, Texas, in 1932, Debbie Reynolds shot to fame in 1950’s Three Little Words, and two years later appeared in the classic Singin’ in the Rain. She went on to pick up Golden Globe and Oscar nods for Bundle of Joy and The Unshakeable Molly Brown, respectively. Reynolds later appeared in the likes of The Singing Nun, Mother and In & Out.

But Reynolds’ talents extended beyond acting. She scored a US number one single with a track from her 1957 movie Tammy and the Bachelor and starred in an eponymous sitcom. Reynolds was also a shrewd businesswoman, with a hotel in Las Vegas and a dance studio just two of her many ventures.

