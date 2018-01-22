Carrie Underwood Needed 40 Stitches In Her Face. Now She’s Warned Fans They May Not Recognize Her

ADVERTISEMENT

With 65 million records sold worldwide, Carrie Underwood could probably get recognized in any part of the globe. But following a grave accident in November 2017, the singer has been left looking the worse for wear. And now the American Idol star is worried that her days of public recognition might be behind her.

Before becoming the country sensation she is today, Underwood enjoyed a life of anonymity. In fact, growing up on a farm in Oklahoma made her seek out the small pleasures. “I enjoyed things like playing on dirt roads, climbing trees… and, of course, singing,” she said in support of second album Carnival Ride.

Despite her preference for a quieter life, though, the young Underwood nevertheless sought out greater things. And in 2004 she decided to audition for American Idol – a move that would prove to be her springboard to success. After acing her audition, Underwood became a clear fan favorite and won the contest in 2005.

