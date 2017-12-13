Carrie Underwood Has Broken Her Silence On The Surgery She Underwent After A Nasty Accident

ADVERTISEMENT

She’s country pop royalty and one of American Idol’s greatest ever contestants, but superstar vocalist Carrie Underwood has met with adversity in her life as well. Unfortunately, November 2017 proved to be one of those instances, after a nasty fall left her hospitalized. Now, for the first time, Underwood has spoken about her condition following the regrettable accident. And she’s taking a rather different approach than most would in her state…

She’s arguably the greatest success story to emerge from American Idol, and she’s broken records in the music business since she rose to prominence, but chart-topping country music star Carrie Underwood started off from humble beginnings. The Oklahoma native is a pure country girl through and through.

Born in 1983 Underwood enjoyed the little things in life as a kid. In her young adult years, the “Jesus, Take the Wheel” performer had aspirations of becoming a singer, but chose to pursue broadcast journalism at college instead. And while attending Northeastern State University, Underwood opted to take a crack at American Idol in 2004.

