Carrie Underwood Had Surgery After Suffering A Nasty Fall. Now She’s Shared A Photo Of Her Face

ADVERTISEMENT

Carrie Underwood isn’t going to let anything hold her back. The hugely successful country singer suffered a nasty accident in November 2017, just days after hosting the 51st Country Music Association Awards. Underwood fell down some steps at her home, her reps said in a statement, and suffered injuries to her face and wrist. But over the next few months she got back on her feet and began to share images of herself again.

When Carrie Underwood first shot to fame on American Idol, it was obvious that she was a very strong woman. She auditioned for season four of the show and quickly became the frontrunner of the whole competition. Judge Simon Cowell predicted that she might win, and he was right. At the end of the show, an overjoyed Underwood was handed a recording contract.

ADVERTISEMENT

From there, Underwood just got more and more popular. She picked up countless awards for her music: seven Grammys, ten Billboard Music Awards, and plenty more. And her personal life was a success as well. In 2010 she married professional hockey player Mike Fisher, and five years later they had their first child together, a boy called Isaiah.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT