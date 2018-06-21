Cary Grant’s Wife And Daughter Have Opened Up About Their Family’s Turbulent Past

ADVERTISEMENT

Cary Grant is undoubtedly one of the most iconic actors of Hollywood's Golden Age. But behind the suave and debonair persona he presented on screen, there was a deeply troubled soul. Here's a look at how his fourth wife and only daughter experienced life with the silver-screen legend.

Before Grant ever tasted fame, however, he had endured a difficult childhood. When the future star was just nine, his alcoholic father admitted his clinically depressed mother to a psychiatric hospital. Grant’s dad then told his son that his mom had in fact died – something that Grant only discovered wasn’t true at the age of 31. After that, Grant’s father swiftly remarried and abandoned his son to forge a new family.

Grant sought solace in the theater, however, and after being expelled from school, he toured both sides of the Atlantic with vaudeville troupes. Then, in 1927 he landed a role in the Reggie Hammerstein-penned musical Golden Dawn. He spent the next few years after that treading the boards before ultimately signing a contract with Paramount Pictures.

