Cassandra Peterson Rose To Fame As Elvira – But Here’s What The Horror Hostess Looked Like Before

ADVERTISEMENT

Cassandra Peterson is the person behind horror hostess and pop culture icon Elvira, Mistress of the Dark. She’s noted for her gothic, all-black, rather risqué look. But Peterson’s got quite a different aesthetic from Elvira, and the story of how she came to create her is fascinating. In fact, her whole life story is fascinating. Unpleasant dreams, everyone…

Elvira was never planned to become the iconic figure she ended up as. In fact, it was all a matter of fate. In 1981 a revival of the ’50s The Vampira Show was in progress, but its original horror hostess Maila Nurmi quit the project after producers rejected her suggestion for the lead role. So, the producers sent out a casting call for their leading lady. Among the hopefuls was Cassandra Peterson.

ADVERTISEMENT

The rest, as they say, is history. Peterson’s Elvira won the role and began hosting the show Elvira’s Movie Marabre, but she became a bigger hit than anyone could have imagined. The contrast between her gothic look and Valley-girl personality was hilarious, and her sex appeal was a major draw. Elvira was something that nobody had ever seen before, and suddenly her name was on everything from calendars to pinball machines.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT