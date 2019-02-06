The Cast Of Dawson’s Creek Have Reunited – And It’ll Transport You Right Back To Capeside

ADVERTISEMENT

Throughout the years, there have been a number of television shows that have left a lasting legacy. Dawson’s Creek is certainly one of them, with the popular teen drama running for six seasons between 1998 and 2003. However, in March 2018 the cast reunited to celebrate the program’s 20th anniversary.

Fresh from the success of penning the first two Scream movies, Kevin Williamson created Dawson’s Creek, with the show making its debut in January 1998. The drama charted the lives of four teenagers in the fictional town of Capeside, led by main character, Dawson Leery. Unlike a lot of similar programs from that time, though, it had an ace up its sleeve.

ADVERTISEMENT

Indeed, the dialogue in Dawson’s Creek really stood out during that period, matching the whip-smart tone of Williamson’s previous work. The show ran for almost 130 episodes before coming to an end in 2003. Along the way, it built a loyal fan base and made stars of its young cast.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT