10 Celebrities Who Were Brought Up In Crazy Cults

Ever since the early 20th century, new religious movements have captured the hearts and souls of many North Americans. In particular, the celebrity world is full of figures who’ve flocked to creeds such as Scientology and Kabbalah in search of a new slant on spirituality. But it turns out that some celebrities encountered these cults long before they were in the public eye. And while some of these movements have proven relatively benign, others are far more sinister…

10. Glenn Close

With six Academy Award nominations to her name, Glenn Close is one of Hollywood’s most respected actresses. What’s more, thanks to roles in the likes of Fatal Attraction, she’s one of the most famous to boot. However, things could have turned out very differently for Close.

That’s because aged seven, her family moved to Switzerland to join the Moral Re-Armament – a right-wing group obsessed with restrictive moral absolutes. “You were made to feel guilty about any ‘unnatural’ desire,” she subsequently told The Hollywood Reporter. Close eventually left the group in 1970, but she remains reluctant to talk about her experiences in the cult.

