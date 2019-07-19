Celebrities Are Loving The Bottle Cap Challenge, But Ryan Reynolds’ Attempt Ended In Total Disaster

ADVERTISEMENT

We’ve had the ice bucket challenge, the Harlem Shake and the mannequin challenge. And in 2019 a challenge involving a simple bottle cap became the latest online craze to gain a life of its own. And unsurprisingly, many famous faces soon got on board, including none other than Deadpool himself, Ryan Reynolds.

For those who haven’t yet witnessed any of the thousands of attempts that have been posted on the internet, the bottle cap challenge is a test of skill. In front of the camera, the participant must use the martial arts technique known as the roundhouse to kick a loosely-placed cap off its bottle. Of course, it’s not as simple as it looks.

Indeed, many celebs have made the task look easy, such as Jason Statham, or put their own unique spin on it, as Mariah Carey did. Several, however, have ended up wishing they hadn’t bothered. Step forward Ryan Reynolds. Here’s a look at the challenge that quickly swept the globe and one of its biggest epic fails.

